Captain America Receives An Exclusive Kith x Marvel Legends Figure

A new Marvel vs Capcom collaboration is arriving at Kith with some exclusive variant action figures like Captain America

Article Summary Captain America debuts as a Player 2 variant Marvel Legends figure in the Kith x Marvel collaboration

Features alternate green colorway inspired by his Marvel vs. Capcom 2 video game appearance

Includes Kith-branded shield, alternate head, hands, attack effect, and custom retro packaging

Kith exclusive releases November 14, 2025 online, alongside a Player 2 Wolverine figure

The Kith x Marvel Legends x Jada Toys collaboration celebrates the iconic Marvel vs. Capcom legacy through a new collection of exclusive "Player 2" variant figures. Merging streetwear, gaming, and collectible culture, this partnership brings Kith's signature design sensibility to the world of action figures. A special set of limited-edition figures from both Jada Toys and Hasbro will be available, capturing fun Marvel vs. Capcom elements and the Kith brand.

Among the standout releases is the Player 2 Marvel Legends Captain America, a Hasbro-crafted figure that showcases an alternate "Player 2" color palette inspired by his appearance in Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Rather than introducing a new sculpt, Captain America is signing in as Player 2 with a more green colorway, along with single packaging, a swappable head, hands, and a Kith-themed attack effect. The collaboration officially launches on November 14, 2025, at 11 AM ET, available via Kith's website and app. Be sure to keep your eye peeled for the Kith exclusive Player 2 Wolverine releasing alongside him.

Kith for Hasbro Legends Captain America Gameverse Player 2 Figure

"The Marvel | Kith for Hasbro Legends Captain America Gameverse Player 2 figure is inspired by classic Marvel video games. It includes five accessories featuring a Kith-branded shield, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a Player 2 colorway shield. The figure has over twenty points of articulation with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs. It comes in a retro video game-inspired collector's box with Kith and Marvel Legends co-branding, Captain America branding, all-over Kith monogramming, and Captain America artwork."

Twenty points of articulation

Fully poseable head, arms, and legs

Premium animation-accurate deco and design

Custom packaging

Kith and Marvel Legends co-branding

Captain America branding

All-over Kith Monogramming and Captain America artwork

