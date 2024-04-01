Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Ahsoka, iron studios, star wars

Captain Enoch Serves with New Iron Studios Star Wars: Ahoska Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled an impressive new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way including Star Wars Captain Enoch

Article Summary Iron Studios announces a Star Wars: Ahsoka statue featuring Captain Enoch.

Captain Enoch, Thrawn's second, debuts in Disney+'s Ahsoka series.

The 1/10 Art Scale statue showcases Enoch's gladiatorial armor design.

Pre-orders for the March 2025 release Captain Enoch statue are now open.

Star Wars: Ahsoka featured the debut of some new and old characters from around the galaxy. Ahsoka and her apprentice, Sabine, are searching for their missing friend and hunting down clues for the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Their journey takes them to a new galaxy that not only has them meet Thrawn in person but also his army and second in command. Captain Enoch is a brand new Star Wars character that was created right for the Ahsoka series. This new Star Wars character is quite mysterious and features cracked, repaired Stormtrooper armor and a new custom helmet.

Featuring a design like a gladiator, Captain Enoch is ready to help take Thrawn's mission to new levels, and Iron Studios captured his debut perfectly. Coming in at 8.6" tall, Enoch is faithfully sculpted right off the screen, featuring his white, gold, and red armor and gear. The cracked helmets on these Night Troopers and Captain Enoch are all nicely done and surely add a more sinister tone to these new villains. Iron Studios has this 1/10 Art Scale Star Wars Captain Enoch statue priced at $155, set for a Match 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Captain Enoch from Star Wars: Ahsoka Arrives at Iron Studios

"Created for the TV series Ahsoka from streaming service Disney +, Captain Enoch, played by actor Wes Chatham, first appeared in the episode Part VI: Far, Far Away, and his armor was inspired by the golden armor of Mordred in the movie Excalibur from 1981. Enoch was the Captain of the Guard for Grand Admiral Thrawn during the exile of his galactic troops in the planet Peridea."

"The captain led Thrawn's Legion of Night Troopers aboard the Star Destroyer Chimaera. Thrawn's plans were interrupted by the warrior Ahsoka Tano's arrival at Peridea. Enoch accompanied Thrawn on the Eye of Sion as it departed to the known galaxy, reaching the world Dathomir."

