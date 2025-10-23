Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Casey Jones Returns to Mezco Toyz with New One:12 TMNT Figure

Casey Jones is back at Mezco Toyz as they debut a new One:12 Collective figure that is inspired by the characters first appearance

Article Summary Casey Jones gets a new TMNT One:12 Collective action figure from Mezco Toyz, inspired by his comic debut.

Features classic red shirt, grey sweatpants, alternate masks, and an unmasked head sculpt for display options.

Armed with bats, hockey sticks, golf clubs, and a fabric hoodie, Casey is ready for action on the streets.

Pre-orders are live at $120 on the Mezco Store, with an expected release date of December 2025.

Casey Jones made his first appearance in Raphael #1 (1985), a one-shot issue from Mirage Studios' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Casey was introduced as a masked vigilante who fights crime on the streets of New York City using sports equipment. He wears a hockey mask and carries around a gold bag with his weapons, which usually consist of hockey sticks, baseball bats, and golf clubs. He has become a faithful ally to the TMNT team and is now returning to Mezco Toyz.

Based on his first TMNT comic book appearance, Casey Jones is getting another One:12 Collective action figure. This one shows off his red shirt and grey sweatpants design, with a patriot mask, standard white masks, and unmasked designs. Mezco Toyz has also included a fabric hoodie and a variety of weapons for Casey Jones to clean up the streets with. Pre-orders for the TMNT One:12 Collective Casey Jones figure are already live for $120 on the Mezco Store, with a December 2025 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – One:12 Collective Casey Jones

"Goongala never looked so tough. Casey Jones returns to the One:12 Collective lineup, this time, battle-hardened and ready to rumble. Inspired by his rough-and-tumble street style, the One:12 Collective Casey Jones is outfitted in a sleeveless red knit top, sweatpants, and sneakers. His look channels raw urban justice."

"A fierce ally to the Turtles, a native New Yorker and a nightmare to lowlifes; Casey comes equipped with a full arsenal of improvised weaponry: bats, hockey sticks, and clubs galore. His trusty golf bag holds the tools of his trade, while his interchangeable masked portraits capture every side of this anti-hero's fury."

