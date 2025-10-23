Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt
Casey Jones Returns to Mezco Toyz with New One:12 TMNT Figure
Casey Jones is back at Mezco Toyz as they debut a new One:12 Collective figure that is inspired by the characters first appearance
Article Summary
- Casey Jones gets a new TMNT One:12 Collective action figure from Mezco Toyz, inspired by his comic debut.
- Features classic red shirt, grey sweatpants, alternate masks, and an unmasked head sculpt for display options.
- Armed with bats, hockey sticks, golf clubs, and a fabric hoodie, Casey is ready for action on the streets.
- Pre-orders are live at $120 on the Mezco Store, with an expected release date of December 2025.
Casey Jones made his first appearance in Raphael #1 (1985), a one-shot issue from Mirage Studios' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Casey was introduced as a masked vigilante who fights crime on the streets of New York City using sports equipment. He wears a hockey mask and carries around a gold bag with his weapons, which usually consist of hockey sticks, baseball bats, and golf clubs. He has become a faithful ally to the TMNT team and is now returning to Mezco Toyz.
Based on his first TMNT comic book appearance, Casey Jones is getting another One:12 Collective action figure. This one shows off his red shirt and grey sweatpants design, with a patriot mask, standard white masks, and unmasked designs. Mezco Toyz has also included a fabric hoodie and a variety of weapons for Casey Jones to clean up the streets with. Pre-orders for the TMNT One:12 Collective Casey Jones figure are already live for $120 on the Mezco Store, with a December 2025 release.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – One:12 Collective Casey Jones
"Goongala never looked so tough. Casey Jones returns to the One:12 Collective lineup, this time, battle-hardened and ready to rumble. Inspired by his rough-and-tumble street style, the One:12 Collective Casey Jones is outfitted in a sleeveless red knit top, sweatpants, and sneakers. His look channels raw urban justice."
"A fierce ally to the Turtles, a native New Yorker and a nightmare to lowlifes; Casey comes equipped with a full arsenal of improvised weaponry: bats, hockey sticks, and clubs galore. His trusty golf bag holds the tools of his trade, while his interchangeable masked portraits capture every side of this anti-hero's fury."