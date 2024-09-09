Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: dc comics, Tweeterhead

Catwoman Returns to Gotham with New DC Comics Tweeterhead Statue

Return to Gotham City in style as Tweeterhead has unveiled a new set of statue from the world of DC including Catwoman

Article Summary Catwoman from DC Comics revealed in new statue by Tweeterhead, reflecting her Neo Classic costume.

The statue comes in 1/6 and 1/4 scales, capturing Catwoman’s agile and dynamic pose atop a Gotham rooftop.

First appearing in Batman #1, Catwoman's complex relationship with Batman is highlighted in this detailed sculpture.

Pre-orders available on Sideshow Collectibles for $520 (1/6 scale) and $655 (1/4 scale), with a May 2025 release date.

Tweeterhead is back as they step into the world of DC Comics with a brand new statue from Gotham. First introduced in Batman #1 in 1940, Catwoman started out as a simple jewel thief but would soon evolve into a complex character in Batman's life. Selina Kyle is known for her agility, stealth, and combat skills, which makes her one of Gotham City's most elusive figures. Her balance between crime and crime fight has created a complicated relationship with Batman, blending romance and rivalry. Tweeted now brings her into the spotlight with a new statue that is offered in 1/6 and 1/4 scale. Featured in her more modern costume, Catwoman is depicted in a skin-tight suit on a rooftop in Gotham with her whip in hand. Tons of detail was put into this statue, and there is also a companion 1/4 scale Batman statue to display her quarter scale version with. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles for $520 (1/6 Scale) and $655 (1/4 Scale) with a May 2025 release.

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead present our newest Catwoman Maquette in both 1:6 Scale and 1:4 Scale! Gotham's most notorious thief turned ally is ready to steal your heart, and wallet! This new Catwoman Maquette measures roughly 13.875" tall, 11" wide and 8" deep in 1:6 scale, and roughly 18.375" tall, 14.65" wide and 10.6" deep in 1:4 scale, when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base, to the top of Catwoman's ears, to the furthest out points on the base, Catwoman's face and her outstretched claws."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Catwoman in a "Neo Classic" take on her costume, atop a lion-style rooftop ready to pounce! Dynamically posed with claws out and whip in hand, this Catwoman is ready to slink her way into your collection!"

