Celebrate 20 Years of Halo With Jazwares Master Chief Figure 2-Pack

Jazwares has revealed a special figure set that celebrates 20 Years of Halo with the legendary Master Chief. The set includes two of their 6.5" tall figures that showcase the Chief from the beginning of his journey and his latest adventure. Featuring 20 points of articulation, Halo fans will get versions of Master Chief from Halo: Combat Evolved as well as Halo Infinite. The figures will come with swappable hands and well as 4 iconic weapons (2 from each game) that will be necessary to stop the Covenant. The Halo 20th Anniversary Master Chief 2-Pack from Jazwares is priced at $39.99 and is set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live right here with GameStop, and be sure to reserve your before it is too late.

"Celebrate 20 years of the legendary Halo franchise with two incredible versions of the Master Chief as he appeared in "Halo: Combat Evolved" (released in 2001) and in his current look in "Halo Infinite" from 2021! The premium, 6.5" scaled action figures have over 20 points of articulation, perfect for poseability, playing and displaying. The collectible two-pack includes multiple accessories including 4 iconic weapons and swappable hands for maximum customization. Each version of Master Chief comes with his respective Assault Rifle along with the secondary weapons: Magnum & Disruptor to prepare for battle! The entire package features true-to-game details, bringing the iconic Halo super-soldier to life! These are officially licensed Halo products from Jazwares."

20 YEARS OF HALO These 2 premium Master Chief figures celebrate his iconic appearance from "Halo: Combat Evolved" and his latest armored look from "Halo Infinite"

FULLY ARTICULATED ACTION FIGURE The 6.5″ figures are fully articulated for maximum poseability & play

AUTHENTIC DETAILS Features true-to-game details, bringing the iconic Halo super-soldier to life

MULTIPLE ACCESSORIES Includes 4 weapons (two from each respective game: "Halo: Combat Evolved" & "Halo Infinite") and interchangeable hands.

OFFICIAL PRODUCT An officially licensed Halo® product from Jazwares!

(2) Halo 'Spartan Collection' Figures: (1) Master Chief from "Halo: Combat Evolved" & (1) Master Chief from "Halo Infinite"

(10) Interchangeable Hand Accessories

(4) Weapon accessories: (2) Assault Rifles, (1) Magnum, (1) Disruptor