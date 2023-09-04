Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Celebrate the Holidays on the Millennium Falcon with LEGO Star Wars

Even in a galaxy far, far away, they celebrate the holidays and now Star Wars fans can build it with a new LEGO set

In a galaxy not so far away, the force of holiday cheer is strong with the new Star Wars LEGO set. Return to the Sequel Trilogy, Rey, Finn, and Chewbacca come together to celebrate the joyous season. This new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama comes in at 282 piece and features the crew on the Millennium Falcon once again. This festive collection captures the spirit of the holidays in true Star Wars fashion, featuring our favorite heroes from the Resistance dressed in their holiday best. Both Rey and Finn have Christmas sweaters, and Chewbacca carves the Pork with a BB-8, beeping up some holiday tunes. The holidays have never felt more special with this crew that is packed with holiday accessories, friendship, and plenty of cheer. LEGO has this new Star Wars set expected for an October 1, 2023 release right here at $29.99.

"Let young fans relive the Christmas party from the LEGO® Star Wars: Holiday Special with this Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama. A great gift idea for ages 8 and up, it features an instantly recognizable brick-built version of the lounge area and sleeping quarters inside the iconic Millennium Falcon. A buildable Christmas tree, string of colorful Christmas light elements, mistletoe and a plate of turkey and carrot elements on the table recreate the festive atmosphere."

"The set also features 5 LEGO Star Wars™ characters, including new-for-October-2023 Rey and Finn LEGO minifigures in holiday sweaters, plus accessories such as Rey's Jedi book, to bring the scene to life. For even more creative play possibilities, add the builds and characters found in the 2023 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75366). Limited availability Please note that this hot LEGO Star Wars building toy is only available to buy from 1 October to 31 December 2023."

5 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters – Rey and Finn LEGO minifigures, each with holiday sweater decoration and a lightsaber, a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure, a BB-8 LEGO droid figure and a Porg LEGO figure

Authentic details – A buildable lounge area with a table, sleeping quarters, Christmas tree and Rey's Jedi book, plus funelements including a string of colorful lights, mistletoe, turkey and a carrot

Limited availability – This collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ building set is only available to buy from 1 October to 31 December 2023

Build and mix – This buildable model measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 5 in. (12 cm) deep. Expand the playtime fun using builds from the 2023 LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar

