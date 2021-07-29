Batman: Arkham Origins XE Suit Deploys Into Gotham With Hot Toys

Gotham is in trouble, and Batman suits up in his XE Suit once again as Hot Toys reveals their newest Batman: Arkham Origins figure. The Extreme Environment Suit was created to help Batman take on extreme environments, which he uses to take on Mr. Freeze in the hit video game. Standing 13" tall, this massive batsuit comes to life right before fans' eyes with intense detail, muscle definition, and 30 points of articulation. Batman is loaded out with his own arsenal to take on anything that any villain throws at him with two batarangs, Cryodrill with interchangeable drill heads, and a rope gun. Batman will come with a nice variety of swappable hands and an icy theme diorama base. The Batman: Arkham Origins – Batman XE Suit 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $375. He is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live and are located right here.

"I can't give you peace, but I can give you justice" – Batman. Takes place shortly after the event of Arkham Origins on New Year Eve, where Bruce Wayne is hosting an award ceremony. A surprise attack by Mister Freeze has the hero showoffs another heavy duty suit giving him greater protection under extreme environments to bring back the justice! Today, Hot Toys is excited to presents the 1/6th scale Batman (XE Suit) collectible figure based on the extended story Cold, Cold Heart from Batman: Arkham Origins."

"The stunningly-accurate figure is skillfully crafted based on the XE Suit's appearance from the videogame, features a Batman masked head; muscular structured body which naturally portrays a muscular body with enhanced articulations; greatly detailed Batman XE Suit with silver grey armors and weathering effects; signature weapons including Cryodrill with alternate display modes, rope gun, and Batarangs; a themed figure stand with diorama accessories including an ice crystal, stair rail and staircase to recreate the scenes. A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Crytographic Sequencer as bonus item for collectors. Defend Gotham City from Mister Freeze with Batman in the XE Suit!"

The 1/6th scale Batman (XE Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman wearing XE Suit in Arkham Origins – Cold, Cold Heart

One (1) newly developed Batman masked head sculpt

Approximately 33 cm tall

Muscular body with over 30 points of articulation which can naturally portray Batman's muscular body with enhanced articulations

Eleven (11) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands One (1) pair of ice melting hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) signal listening right hand



Costume :

One (1) meticulously tailored Batman XE Suit with silver gray armors and weathering effects

One (1) black colored cape (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of armored silver gray and black boots

Weapons:

One (1) Cryodrill with two (2) sets of interchangeable laser drill heads (normal and activation mode)

One (1) rope gun

Two (2) Batarangs

Accessories:

One (1) ice crystal

One (1) stair rail covered with ice

One (1) staircase diorama accessory

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) Crytographic Sequencer with two (2) stickers