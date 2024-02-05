Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, Lilo & Stitch

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney's Lilo & Stitch Figure with Angel

Coming from the world of Lilo & Stitch, Experiment 624 aka Angel has arrived at Beast Kingdom with a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure

Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with Experiment 624. Better known as Angel from Disney's heartwarming world of Lilo & Stitch, this alien can turn people and other experiments evil with her voice. The only way to combat her siren song is to chant the song backwards, and she was introduced to fans during Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Just like the other redeemed experiments, Angel now uses her abilities to become an intergalactic singing sensation. Angel is now coming home to meet her lovely Stitch with a brand new DAH figure from Beast Kingdom.

The enchanting charm and mischievous spirit of 624 have been captured here and with incredible detail. Angel will have 12 points of articulation, will feature articulated antennas, and will come with three extra pairs of hands. Lilo & Stitch fans will even be able to display her with Beast Kingdom's previous Experiment 626 Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure that is shipping now. Disney fans will be able to display both of these love birds in Q4 2024, and pre-orders are not live just yet. Fans will be able to find her and other Lilo & Stitch collectibles right on the Beast Kingdom site.

Dynamic 8ction Heroes Lilo & Stitch Experiment 624

"Beast Kingdom's "Dynamic 8ction Heroes" series of highly articulated figures introduces a new collectible from the much-loved movie series "Lilo & Stitch". The "DAH-053 Stitch" is a new alien, codenamed 624, known as "Angel". She is a fellow experiment like Stitch, who uses singing as her weapon. As she makes her dazzling entrance with her light purple color scheme, Stitch himself falls in love at first sight."

"The figure itself has around 12 points of articulation throughout the body, not just on her limbs but also in her large ears, as well as the antennae on top of her head, which are said to be Angel's second pair of hands. With three interchangeable hand types, who can resist this interstellar singing superstar? Join Stitch and Angel in creating sweet, happy memories by ordering your set from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"

DAH-058 Lilo & Stitch Angel

Lilo & Stitch type body with around 12 points of articulation

Three (3) types of interchangeable hands (fist, open, gripping)

Articulable antennae on the head and both ears

