Choose Wisely with Regal Robots Indiana Jones Holy Grail Replica

Return to the events of The Last Crusade with Regal Robot as they expand their Indiana Jones collection with a new prop replica

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is almost here, giving fans one more adventure of the famous archeologist. The spotlight is back on Indy, so plenty of new collectibles and collections have started to arrive. One of which has been from Regal Robot, with an impressive set of replicas, concept art, magnets, wall decor, and even a director chair. It looks like a new Indiana Jone Prop Replica is on the way, and after their Temple of Doom Urn of Nurhachi replica, this is one fans won't want to miss. Coming to life from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the infamous Holy Grail is coming to life like never before. This 1:1 scaled replica was scanned directly from the original prop from the film and stood 6" tall. The Holy Grail is hand-painted and is a limited edition, with the edition size to be announced on June 27th. Pre-orders will arrive today (June 20) at 12 PM EST right here for a whopping $399, and these will sell fast!

"Choose wisely…" This Archive Collection prop replica from Indiana Jones™ is the Holy Grail Chalice from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade™. Featured in the thrilling conclusion of the 1989 film, the grail is the pivotal prop of the film and the subject of a world-wide hunt by both good guys and bad guys. The film prop was made to look like terra cotta with gold leafing. In the movie, the true grail was hidden among numerous "false grails," and those who sought it needed to pass three dangerous trials."

"Our replica holy grail prop artifact was scanned directly from the original hero prop used in the film. Like that prop, it is cast in polyurethane resin. Each replica is hand-painted by the artists in our New York studio. We paint them in the same style as the originals, using layers of color and aging to help create an authentic, antique look. This edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and has outstanding lineage and a direct connection to the original film artifact."

"Each approximately 6″ tall prop replica comes with a beautiful 4.75" diameter stained walnut hardwood base and is hand packed in a gloss black box with COA. 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of this classic adventure!"

Limited, numbered edition. Edition size to be announced on June 27th

1:1 scale to the original prop

Part of our Archive Collection, scanned from the original film prop

Includes elegant, hand-numbered metal plaque

Includes wood display base

Hand painted, making each a unique work of art

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

