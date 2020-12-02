Mezco Toyz Drops Gomez Clan of the Crimson Dragon One:12 Figure

Mezco Toys has done it again as they randomly dropped the long-awaited Clan of the Crimson Dragon One: 12 Collective Gomez. This figure has been rumored ever since the San Diego Comic Con Clan of the Golden Dragon was released. Sporting red eyes in a new red dragon ninja outfit, this Gomez is out for blood. Mezco Toyz might have just released there a Gomez of Death One: 12 Collective original action figure, but that is not stopping at their Gomezverse. The new Crimson Ninja will contain a massive amount of accessories and will feature the usual 30 points of articulation. Gomez includes 14 interchangeable hands, and his usually line up of companions with Grub and the Boom Boom boom box. The best part about these Mezco Toyz exclusive figures is the massive amounts of weapons that are included, and with this the Clan of the Crimson Dragon, we get a massive loadout with a huge variety of ninja weapons like; kunai, tanto swords, naginata, ninja stars, katana, real chain weapons, smoke effect, smoke bombs, and so much more.

As usual, the One: 12 Collective Gomez figure sold out near-instantly earlier this week. This is the usual case when it comes to these original figures that Mezco Toyz releases. However, with the one per person limit, they are always restocking and converting their waitlists due to customers not following the limit. Fans can join the waitlist and hope for the best here. The Clan of the Crimson Dragon Gomez figure is priced at only $90 and is set to ship out in December 2020. If you are a fan of the Rumble Society or Gomez and his inter-dimensional adventure, then make sure you stay up-to-date with Mezco social. I'm sure you have another original that will be popping up by the end of the year or at least by the beginning of next. These original figures can fit in any collectors collection as it allows fans to create their own story and adventure.

Clan of the Crimson Dragon Brings Vengence and Blood

"Some disputes need to be settled in blood. When the House of the Golden Skulls push too hard, they unleash a typhoon of violent vengeance. With his brothers and master slain, Gomez dons the mythic Crimson Shozoku and takes on a quest for revenge that can only end in the red river of his enemy's blood. "

"Gomez wears the Crimson Shozoku with forearm guards, a waist belt, shin guards, and tabi boots. The Shinobi of Vengeance is equipped with a ninja-smoke plume FX that masks his next move, making him nearly invisible. Tiny yet fearsome, Grub is unforgiving. Grub wears a matching Shozoku and is armed with a sword of his own that he wields without mercy. As always, Gomez is well-equipped to take on whatever may come his way. He comes complete with nunchaku connected with a real metal chain, a naginata, a katana with sheath, multiple grenades, a kyoketsu-shoge, and much more. Gomez's boom box sidekick, Boom Boom, is always by his side and ready to assist. Their path will be brutal, and in their wake is a crimson tide of death. What adventures lie ahead? You decide. To learn more about Gomez, visit agentgomez.com."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GOMEZ FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand-painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) One (1) rifle holding hand (R) One (1) rifle bracing hand (L) One (1) gun holding hand (L&R) One (1) middle finger hand (L) One (1) grenade holding hand (L)



COSTUME:

Shinobi shozoku

Forearm guards

Waist belt (removable)

Shin guards

Tabi boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Grub micro Mez-Itz posable figure with sword

One (1) Boom Boom boom box

One (1) sticker sheet for boom box, sword sheath, or wherever

One (1) bow

One (1) bow quiver

One (1) crossbody quiver

Two (2) arrows

Two (2) tanto swords

One (1) kyoketsu-shoge

Three (3) kunai

Two (2) shuko

One (1) naginata

Two (2) sai

Four (4) shuriken

One (1) katana with sheath

Four (4) grenades

One (1) grappling hook

One (1) kusarigama connected with a real metal chain

One (1) nunchaku connected with a real metal chain

One (1) waist bag

One (1) waist pouch

One (1) scarf with integrated posing wire

One (1) smoke plume FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Gomez – Clan of the Crimson Dragon Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.