Clark Kent Arrives with New Superman (Batman: Hush Ver.) Figure

Step into the world of Batman: Hush with Medicom as they have debuted a new set of MAFEX figures from the hit DC storyline

Clark Kent gets his own MAFEX action figure from Batman: Hush, highlighting Superman's iconic alter ego.

The figure includes two swappable heads, removable glasses, and interchangeable upper-body parts for posing.

Fans can recreate Clark Kent’s classic shirt-ripping Superman reveal thanks to thoughtful design details.

The MAFEX Clark Kent (Batman: Hush Ver.) is available for pre-order now, releasing November 2026 for $96.

As a news reporter, Clark Kent is the side of Superman that's quiet, human, and intentionally unremarkable, and that's exactly the point. Working at the Daily Planet, Clark presents himself as simple, mild-mannered, and a little awkward, using the job as both a perfect cover and a genuine calling. Journalism lets Clark Kent stay close to the truth, investigate injustice, and help people before he ever needs to put on the cape. Unlike Superman, who acts in moments of crisis, reporter Clark listens, asks questions, and gives voice to those without the power. Medicom now brings Superman's alter ego to life with a brand-new MAFEX figure.

Forget about the Man of Steel, and take on the action close to the streets as Clark Kent with this impressive new release. Inspired by his appearance in DC Comics' Batman: Hush, Clark is suited up this time and gets two swappable head sculpts. He will also come with removable glasses and a secondary upper body, allowing him to showcase one of his more iconic Superman poses. Medicom was also sure to include an extra head that would work for their previous Batman: Hush Man of Steel figure. It is nice to see Clark Kent getting some time in the spotlight, and pre-orders are already live for $96 with a November 2026 release date.

MAFEX Superman – Clark Kent (Batman: Hush Ver.)

"As seen in the DC Comics arc "Batman: Hush," Superman's alter ego Clark Kent is now joining the "MAFEX" action-figure lineup from Medicom! He comes with two interchangeable heads (plus a set of removable glasses) and a set of interchangeable upper-body parts to recreate the classic pose where he rips open his shirt to reveal the Superman outfit underneath! He also has an interchangeable head for MAFEX Superman (Batman: Hush Ver.), plus a base with a posing arm. Order Clark for your own collection today!"

