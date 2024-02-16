Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Classic Aquaman Makes a Splash with New DC McFarlane Toys Release

Step into the growing DC Multiverse yet again with McFarlane Toys as they debut new DC Comics figures with a Digital Collectible

Article Summary New classic Aquaman figure by McFarlane Toys with digital collectible.

King of Atlantis is fully articulated with accessories and a digital code.

Figure includes Qwsp, alternate head, trident, extra hands, and a base.

Collectible art card features Aquaman with authenticity certificate.

Dive into the depths of the seven seas with the legendary Aquaman, the iconic hero of the classic era of DC Comics! The protector of the oceans has returned to the DC Multiverse, and now with a more comic book-accurate release. Arthur Curry is no stranger to McFarlane Toys, as we have seen him in a variety of other appearances with Flashpoint, Endless Winter, DCEU, and the recent Page Punchers wave. Fans can now rejoice as the King of Atlantis is back and in a classic DC Comics format, and he comes with Qwsp. As for other accessories, McFarlane Toys has included his signature trident, a swappable pair of hands, a secondary head, and a McFarlane Toys Digital Base. The thing that makes this figure so unique is that McFarlane Toys is bringing digital and physical releases together, as a code for a digital version of the figure is also included with the purchase. Aquaman will surely make a splash in your growing DC Comics Classic Collection for $24.99 with an April 2024 release. Fans can honor the timeless legacy of the King of the Seven Seas online, including McFarlane Toys Store.

DC Direct Aquaman (DC Classic)

"A founding member of the Justice League of America, Aquaman has fought alongside Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman and held his own against the biggest threats the universe has ever seen. Despite being misunderstood by many as someone who merely "talks to fish," Aquaman's super-strength and fighting prowess alone make him a force to be reckoned with. His telepathic abilities make him one of the most powerful minds on the planet. If one chooses to underestimate the sea king, they do so at their own peril."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes Qwsp, alternate head, trident, extra hands and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

