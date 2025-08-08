Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Four Horseman, Mythic legions

Commander Igraine Slays with Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall

Four Horseman debuts a new series of figures with Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall including some impressive new figure

Article Summary Commander Igraine debuts in Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall from Four Horsemen Studios.

Features include detailed armor, fabric elements, sword, shield, and alternate head sculpts.

Accessories like a warhammer, torch, and multiple hands enhance display and play options.

Pre-orders are live for $54.99 with a Q3 2025 release date—perfect for Mythic Legions collectors.

Commander Igraine is a fierce and noble warrior who is part of Mythic Legions' new Horror of Einsamall wave from Four Horsemen Studios. As a proud member of the Order of Eathyron, Igraine is known for her unwavering discipline, shining armor, and commanding presence on the battlefield. She arrives on the scene to investigate the horrors that are emerging from the icy village of Einsamall. Commander Igraine is the lead hero for this wave; you will surely come face to face with the deadly Mythic Legions Garmyr.

Igraine will have intricate armor detailing, which features plastic and fabric elements along with a sword, shield, and two separate heads. Other accessories include a warhammer, a torch, and a variety of hands, which will all help navigate the Horror of Einsamall. This impressive Commander knight features some impressive accessories, details, and both of those head sculpts are amazing. Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions Commander Igraine are already live for $54.99 and a Q3 2025 release date.

Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall Commander Igraine Action Figure

"Igraine was just a young conscript from the Order of Eathyron when the Second Great War of Mythoss began. Making a name for herself at the Attack of Vikenfell and later at the Stand of the Armies of Light, Igraine was honored to receive the title of a Knight of Eathyron in the aftermath of the war. Eventually assigned to the Castle of Four Sides as a representative from Eathyross, Commander Igraine is charged with leading an expedition of adventurers to the remote settlement of Einsamall. Her mission: to help discover what is terrorizing its residents and leaving their bodies torn to shreds upon the icy tundra."

Box Contents

Commander Igraine figure

Alternate unhelmeted head

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Sword with sheath

Warhammer

Torch

Ring

