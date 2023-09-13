Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Ghost Face, horror, NECA, scream

NECA Reveals Ultimate Ghost Face Takes Manhattan NYCC Figure

Slash your way through New York City as one of NECA’s New York Comic Con exclusive figures arrives with Ghost Face

Ghost Face is a mysterious and relentless slasher who is quite known for donning an iconic and haunting white mask with eerie black eyes. This chaotic killer made their debut in the 90s horror classic Scream, flipping the idea of the legendary slasher genre. Since the original film, horror fans have seen five sequels, with another on the way. Ghost Face is now taking on Manhattan with the help of NECA as they debut one of their New York Comic Con exclusives that are set to arrive online today (September 13 to 15). This highly detailed and chillingly accurate Ghost Face figure is a must-have for any collector who is 7" tall and is packed with some bloody accessories. Five swappable masks are features from the franchise, along with some NYC souvenirs as well as two knives including one that glows in the dark. Make Manhattan run red with this killer new exclsuive that is priced at $40 and is set to arrive on NECA Online (here) at 12 PM EST for the next three days. Good Luck!

Ultimate Ghost Face Takes Manhattan Arrives for NYCC

"One of the most famous slashers of all time has finally made their way to the Big Apple! The Ghost Face Takes Manhattan Ultimate action figure is touring the city that never sleeps and picking up a few souvenirs before ending their trip at the Javits Center this fall."

"Dubbed "The Icon of Halloween," this 7" scale convention exclusive is fully articulated and features an all new soft-goods cloak, new classic knife, glow-in-the-dark green knife, PlayKill, statue souvenir, and interchangeable hands (featuring the iconic "wipe hand"). Ghost Face is also donning 5 newly sculpted, interchangeable face-plate masks, including the new "aged mask" and an exclusive "classic" mask, only available in this set. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

