Constantine Raises a Little Hell with Iron Studios DC Comics Statue

Besides his time in the Arrowverse and his own television series years ago, John Constantine has not had a lot of time in the spotlight. This infamous DC Comics anti-hero deals with more of the darker side of the DC Universe and has some unconventional tactics. However, he does get the job done, and Iron Studios is giving Constantine some love with a new Art Scale statue. Standing at 9" tall, this occult detective is bringing the heat with his mystical arts and an incredible sculpt. Constantine is shown in his classic outfit, which shows off the trench coat and tie as well as his usual beaten up look. DC Comics fans will love adding this statue to their collection, and pre-orders for this art scale are already livened located here for $149.99.

"Protected from the dark supernatural forces inside a circle of mystic flames and candles, the British occult detective with blond hair and stern eyes plays with fire in his right hand, stripped down of resources other than his wide knowledge and boldness, wearing his inseparable brown overcoat, he faces most of his challenges trusting mainly on his cunningness. Chosen by fans through voting during the virtual event Inside Iron Studios, Iron Studios presents their statue "Constantine DC Comics Series #7 – Art Scale 1/10″, with the popular and mystic anti-hero, known for breaking rules and doing whatever it takes to fulfill his job."

"On a pedestal in the shape of a pit, surrounded by candles and flames, the charismatic mage is part of Series 7 of the collection of statues by Iron Studios that brings the greatest icons from DC comics universe. Already available for Pre-Order, also check out the Batgirl statue from DC comics collection. More news on Iron Studios' social media and YouTube channel."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 1 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022