Control the Rise of Darth Vader with Bandai's New Star Wars Tamagotchi

Witness the fall of Anakin and the rise of Darth Vader as a new Tamagotchi device is on the way from the world of Star Wars

Shape Anakin's destiny as your decisions lead him to the light or dark side in this interactive journey.

Engage in iconic Star Wars scenes with 5 mini-games, including lightsaber battles and the Trench Run.

Showcase your fandom with a Darth Vader Tamagotchi featuring a removable helmet-style silicone case.

Bandai is ready to have Star Wars fans embark on the ultimate journey as they witness the rise and fall of Anakin Skywalker, leading to his transformation into the fearsome Darth Vader! A brand new Tamagotchi is on the way, and it will allow Star Wars fans to bring balance or destruction to the Force. Witness his struggle between the light and dark side, as your interactions with Anakin will shape his destiny, determining which iconic Star Wars characters—heroes or villains—you encounter along the way.

Train with a lightsaber, battle enemies, and even relive iconic legendary scenes from the Star Wars saga in glorious 8-bit format. The Darth Vader Tamagotchi will have five interactive games to play with the Trench Run, taking on Obi-Wan Kenobi and even battling Luke Skywalker. This Tamagotchi set includes one Darth Vader device on a chain, plus a sleek silicone case to showcase your love for the infamous Sith Lord. The Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars – Darth Vader with Silicone Case Set is priced at $29.99 and is up for pre-order now.

Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars – Darth Vader

"Follow Anakin Skywalker on his journey to the dark side as he becomes Darth Vader! Depending on how you take care of Anakin will determine which of the 10 characters you discover and how the dark side is revealed. To ensure your character changes, you can wield a Lightsaber™ to become stronger in the Force, then duel with an enemy. You can play 5 Mini Games: LETTER CATCH: "STAR WARS", LIGHTSABER TRAINING, TRENCH RUN, DUEL OBI-WAN KENOBI, and BATTLE WITH LUKE SKYWALKER."

"Be sure to check your Tamagotchi device as 12 special scenes from the movie will appear periodically. At night your character will go to sleep, or Darth Vader will rest in his meditation chamber. The device comes with a removeable silicone case that is styled after Darth Vader's iconic helmet. Store your device in the helmet to show off your fandom!"

