Cook Up Greatness with the New LEGO City Burger Truck Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including some new LEGO City sets from burger trucks to space travel

Brace yourself for a sizzling addition to the bustling streets of LEGO City – the LEGO City Burger Truck Set! LEGO has just unveiled some delightful new City sets, including a delectable vehicle that is leading the charge with the savory Burger Truck. Aspiring chefs, foodies, and Master Builders alike can now cook up greatness with this mouthwatering addition to the LEGO Cityscape. Coming in at only 194 pieces, this truck measures 4" tall, 5" long and can feature a detachable burger. Two LEGO Minifigures are included, with a chef and a customer who are both fired up! Turn on those grills and get ready for a brick-built culinary adventure with this savory set that will deliver some of the best burgers in LEGO City. Master Builders will be able to cook up greatness with the Burger Truck in January 2024 for only $19.99!

Serve Up Some Delicious Burgers in LEGO City

"This LEGO® City Burger Truck (60404) toy playset for ages 5 and up is a treat for young imaginations. Topped with a giant burger, the mobile fast-food joint can be detached from the truck and comes with a detailed food prep area, condiments and a service hatch that opens to display a flame-grilled burger sign. This set also includes a vendor minifigure and a customer minifigure with a hearing aid. You'll find building instructions for the LEGO City Burger Truck toy in the box. Or you visit the LEGO Builder app where kids can explore and save sets, track their own building progress, and zoom and rotate to view models from all angles as they build."

Food truck toy – Serving fast food is child's play with the LEGO® City Burger Truck building set for ages 5 and up

What's in this toy vehicle building set? – Everything kids need to construct a burger truck a vendor minifigure and a customer minifigure with a hearing aid, plus LEGO® condiment accessories

Toy playset for imaginative kids – Kids fold up the service hatch to display a flame-grilled burger sign and remove the roof to serve customers from the food truck's prep area

Engaging toybuilding set with an interactive guide – Discover the LEGO® Builder app where kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, track building progress and explore and save virtual playsets

Welcome to a world of imaginative play – Unleash more fun and adventures when you combine this set with others (sold separately) from the LEGO® City range

A city without limits – LEGO® City is a place where kids can unleash their limitless imaginations, with structures, vehicles and citizens that motivate them to build, create, explore and play

Dimensions – With its sign raised, this 194-piece toy burger truck measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide

