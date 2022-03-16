Creepshow The Creep Rises Again with Mezco Toyz MDS Roto Plush

Mezco Toyz is taking horror collectors back to 1982 as they announce their newest Roto Plush with The Creep! Coming out of the film Creepshow, this horror anthology narrator comes to life with an impressive collectible doll. Mezco Toyz brings The Creep to life in 18" tall and features plus and plastic elements. Creepshow fans will get a faithfully recreated figure with rooted hair, one eye, and a horrifying toothy smile. The details on this Roto Plush are pretty intense, and it will be a nice addition to any horror fans collection and something you wont want to turn your back on. Packed in a window box, the Mezco Designer Series Creepshow The Creep is priced at $98. Set to release in September – November 2022, pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other MDS Roto Plush figures also coming from Mezco to really add a new creepy factor to your horror collection.

"The most fun you'll ever have… being scared!" – Straight from the 1982 horror film, Creepshow, The Creep is here to fright and delight! This floppy Roto Plush is equal parts cuddly and creepy. At approximately 18 inches tall, the MDS Roto Plush Creep features a menacing one-eyed stare and toothy smile. The decaying skeletal figure is outfitted in his iconic hood and robe and features rooted hair. The MDS Roto Plush Creepshow (1982): The Creep comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box, perfect for display.

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."