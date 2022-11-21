Critical Role Jester Mighty Nein Statue Revealed by Sideshow

Dungeons & Dragons is bigger than ever, and its time in the spotlight is here. Shows like Stranger Things have propelled the beloved game to new heights and plenty of new fans. There are plenty of other ways to witness new Dungeons & Dragons stories unfold, like Critical Role. With a fantastic set of characters, the Might Nein are on their own journey, and now Jester comes to life with Sideshow Collectibles. Coming in at 11.25" tall, this healer is ready to cast a spell on your Critical Role collection. Her design comes off the paper and into your hands with incredible craftsmanship, a Critical Role display base, and color to make her really pop. The Mighty Nein's jester is priced at $220, set for an April 2024 release, and she is up for pre-order here. Be sure to check out some of the other Critical Role statues with Vox, Baeu, and Keyleth to finish the party.

Jester is Ready to Join Your Critical Role Collection

"Have you heard of The Traveler? – Sideshow presents the Jester – Mighty Nein Statue, bringing a touch of chaos and color to the Critical Role collection. This mischievous collectible measures 11.25" tall and is fully sculpted as a three-dimensional celebration of the party's bubbly blue healer."

"Hello, bees! A whimsical member of Wildemount's latest band of heroes, devilkin Jester Lavorre wields her divine powers with glee, spreading the message of The Traveler wherever she goes. This Mighty Nein collectible showcases her sugary pink spellcasting, as Jester swings her ethereal lollipop weapon and summons a handful of hamsticorns to aid her allies. Sideshow's Jester – Mighty Nein Statue wears her mid-campaign costume featuring a quilted green coat, open sleeves, layered skirts, and even her trusty pink haversack with a delicious blueberry cupcake tucked inside. Sprinkle, the crimson weasel, sits on her shoulder, ready for a new adventure to begin."