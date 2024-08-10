Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, star wars

D23 Exclusive Star Wars Reforged Kylo Ren Helmet Coming from Disney

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including a new Star Wars helmet replica

Article Summary D23 unveils exclusive Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet, set for release on August 12 via shopDisney.

The helmet features realistic lights and sounds, including character phrases and voice-changing effects.

Part of Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, the helmet boasts collector-grade quality with movie-accurate details.

Priced at $139.99, this stunning replica captures Kylo Ren's dramatic design from The Rise of Skywalker.

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren's signature helmet from The Force Awakens returned with an updated and intimidating look. After taking to Snoke in The Last Jedi, Kylo destroys his helmet out of frustration, however after Snokes demise, he reforged it. Using Sarrassian iron, his helmet, similar to one his grandfather uses, is fixed, showing off red glowing fissures throughout. This dramatic design easily symbolizes Kylo Ren's internal struggle with who he is and his new determination to assert himself as the Supreme Leader of the First Order. Disney has just unveiled that Kylo's signature helmet from The Rise of Skywalker is back and is getting a new limited edition replica for D23. The helmet will feature realistic lights and sounds as well as character raising and the ability to change your voice. Relive the Sequel Trilogy in great detail with this fine replica that is priced at $139.99 and will be offered exclusively through shopDisney for D23 on August 12 at 11 AM EST.

Kylo Ren Reforged – Galactic Archive Series – Star Wars – D23

"When called a "child in a mask" by his former mentor, Kylo Ren destroyed his helmet in anger, only to have it remade and prove himself to be a most dangerous man. This Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet recreates the iconic helmet after it was rebuilt, complete with the scars that recall Kylo's dark side. Part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, this collector-grade mask features realistic light and sound effects including character phrases, voice-changing capabilities and cracks that light up. Put it on and feel the power of Kylo Ren that lives on."

Premium Kylo Ren roleplay helmet

Collector-grade quality

Authentic details and movie-accurate reproduction

Realistic light and sound effects including character phrasing

Voice changing capability

Cracks light up

Includes instructions

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of Star Wars: The Galactic Archive Series

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!