Dark Horse Reveals Exclusive Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Statue

Big Red is back as he is losing his color and going black and white with a new Hellboy statue from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Celebrate Hellboy's 30th anniversary with a new black and white statue from Dark Horse Comics.

The deluxe statue includes customizable parts like swappable hands, heads, and a B.P.R.D. shirt.

Features the corpse of Tam O'Clannie and an alternate head with Hellboy's flaming crown.

Pre-order the exclusive Hellboy statue for $150 at local comic stores or online for a January 2025 release.

The 30th anniversary of Hellboy is upon us and marks a significant milestone for one of the most iconic demon characters in comic book history. Created by writer and artist Mike Mignola, Hellboy oddly enough made his first appearance in the short-lived San Diego Comic-Con Comics with issue #2 back in 1993. Big Red has a very distinctive look with the Right Hand of Doom and quickly became a beloved figure within the Dark Horse Comics universe. Over the past three decades, Hellboy has faced supernatural threats, uncovered ancient mysteries, received three live-action films, and continues to struggle with his legacy as the harbinger of the apocalypse. Dark Horse Comics has now unveiled a new anniversary statue for Hellboy, giving him a new black and white design but plenty of customizing parts. This will include the corpse of Tam O'Clannie, a removable B.P.R.D. shirt, swappable hands (gun and fist), and an alternate head sculpt of Anung Un Rama showing off the flaming crown. This Hellboy 30th Anniversary statue will be a Previews Exclusive and is priced at $150. Pre-orders can be found at your Local Comic Book Store as well as online with a January 2025 release date.

Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure

"Thirty years of saving the world from frog monsters, Rasputin, and mythical creatures, and the world's greatest paranormal investigator has never looked better! Mike Mignola's seminal character has been intricately crafted by artists George Helmick, Mike Bonanno, and Hector Arce to bring Hellboy from the page to life in every glorious detail."

"Celebrating thirty years of our beloved Hellboy, this Dark Horse Direct exclusive Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure stands at 12.5" tall and comes complete with accessories such as: the famed corpse, Tam O'Clannie, ready to be laid to rest in a proper grave; a removable B.P.R.D. logo shirt; swappable weapon hands and gun holster; and an interchangeable Anung Un Rama alternate head with flaming crown."

