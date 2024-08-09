Posted in: Collectibles, Dark Horse Direct | Tagged: dark horse comics, hellboy
Dark Horse Reveals Exclusive Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Statue
Big Red is back as he is losing his color and going black and white with a new Hellboy statue from Dark Horse Comics
Article Summary
- Celebrate Hellboy's 30th anniversary with a new black and white statue from Dark Horse Comics.
- The deluxe statue includes customizable parts like swappable hands, heads, and a B.P.R.D. shirt.
- Features the corpse of Tam O'Clannie and an alternate head with Hellboy's flaming crown.
- Pre-order the exclusive Hellboy statue for $150 at local comic stores or online for a January 2025 release.
Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure
"Thirty years of saving the world from frog monsters, Rasputin, and mythical creatures, and the world's greatest paranormal investigator has never looked better! Mike Mignola's seminal character has been intricately crafted by artists George Helmick, Mike Bonanno, and Hector Arce to bring Hellboy from the page to life in every glorious detail."
"Celebrating thirty years of our beloved Hellboy, this Dark Horse Direct exclusive Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure stands at 12.5" tall and comes complete with accessories such as: the famed corpse, Tam O'Clannie, ready to be laid to rest in a proper grave; a removable B.P.R.D. logo shirt; swappable weapon hands and gun holster; and an interchangeable Anung Un Rama alternate head with flaming crown."