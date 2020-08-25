Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya

A couple of weeks ago we saw the re-release of ARTFX statues of Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh. Well, it looks like more re-releases have arrived, this time with Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl. Both statues will be making a return giving fans a second chance at these amazing statues since the first wave completely sold out. Capturing their likenesses from their cards and the hit cartoon series, fans will not want to miss them this time around. Dark Magician will stand at roughly 12" tall while DM Girl comes in at 7" due to her pose. Both are beautifully sculpted and will be a must have collectible for any fan of the beloved card series.

I have always love Dark Magician and he was a must have in all my decks as a kid. These statues are very well designed and will be perfect pieces for any fan of the series both old and new. Both Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Statues are set to release in April 2021. Dark Magician will be priced at $89.99 and fans will be able to find him here. Dark Magician Girl will be priced at $79.99 and she can be found here. Don't miss out on some of the other Yu-Gi-Oh re-releases like Yugi, Kaiba, Joey, and more.

"YU-GI-OH! ~ DARK MAGICIAN ARTFX J STATUE [2020] – A KOTOBUKIYA Japanese import! Kotobukiya's hit line of statues from the world-famous manga/anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters expands with a brand new ARTFXJ presentation (a bold new expansion designed "to bring classic Japanese characters to their fans worldwide"). Joining the Seto Kaiba, Yami Yugi, and the Dark Magician Girl is one of Yugi's signature cards, DARK MAGICIAN! The powerful card later revealed to be the spirit of an ancient priest and servant of Pharaoh Atem, the Magician is an ominous sight in a duel with his dark blue layered armor with distinctive pink edges."

"The Dark Magician floats over the battlefield, wielding his staff and prepared to unleash his power at his master's command. The plates of his armor are intricately sculpted in layers, and his aggressive pose highlights his otherworldly body type as well as his billowing skirt. Dark Magician is nearly 12 inches tall (1/7th scale) as he hovers on his special magical display base. Summon the Dark Magician to join your Yu-Gi-Oh! collection."

"YU-GI-OH! ~ DARK MAGICIAN GIRL ANI*STATUE (2020) – Coming to you straight out of the world-famous manga/anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters is the incredibly sexy DARK MAGICIAN GIRL! A card in Yugi's deck, the girl is the female equivalent of the Dark Magician, and even wears a much cuter version of his outfit."

"Dark Magician Girl's frilly dress is adorable in vibrant pastel blue and pink, and looks great on her as she crouches on her knees to ride her magical staff. Her cute pose, complete with her head cocked to the side, was an original design by manga artist Kazuki Takahashi! Dark Magician Girl comes with two interchangeable faces (one wide-eyed and one winking. Sculpted by Tsukuru Shirahige, the dark one is slightly over 7 inches tall (in 1/7th scale) as she kneels on her special magic square printed base."