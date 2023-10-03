Posted in: Collectibles, Storm Collectibles | Tagged: darkstalkers, storm collectibles

Darkstalkers Succubus Morrigan Joins the Fight with Storm Collectibles

Seduce and destroy the competition as Storm Collectibles expand their video game figures with Darkstalkers and the arrival of Morrigan

Creatures of the night and collectors alike, hold onto your souls because Storm Collectibles is back with a charming addition to our 1/12 scale Darkstalkers line! Morrigan, the alluring succubus, is descending from the darkness and onto your collection, and she's ready to seduce your heart and shelf! Take the fight to the enemy and capture the beauty of Morrigan with its impressive figure that is packed with details and plenty of accessories. This succubus will come with a pair of articulated wings, as well as three different head sculpts, four swappable hairstyles, and five pairs of interchangeable hands. As for powers, Storm Collectibles has included a leg blade effect as well as Morrigan's bat with a display base. Whether you are showcasing your Darkstalkers collection or need some Marvel vs. Capcom action in your life, then look no further. Pre-orders for Morrigan are already live right here at $95, with a Q2 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more Darkstalkers figures in the future, as well as past releases like Demitri Maximoff.

MORRIGAN – DARKSTALKERS

"Morrigan is a succubus and the head of house Aensland, a ruling-class family of the Makai Kingdom. Despite being a soul-consuming demon, Morrigan is a benevolent ruler. She will do anything to protect her homeland and views Ultron Sigma as its ultimate threat. Morrigan has chosen to ally herself with the resistance. Some are wary about partnering with her, but she has taken a liking to Ghost Rider, the ultimate supernatural enforcer, conveniently neutralizing any threat she poses."

Morrigan Action Figure Features:

A Pair of Articulated Wings

3 x Interchangeable Head Sculpt

4 x Interchangeable Hair Style

5 x Interchangeable Pair of Hands

1 x Leg Blade Effect

1 x Morrigan's Bet

