Darth Vader Receives An Urban Aztec Design from Unruly Industries

Darth Vader reigns supreme once again, but with a brand new design that gives the Sith Lord, an Aztec remodel. Jesse Hernandez is back again with another incredible art piece that shows his love for Star Wars. Aztec culture and the dark side of the force are blended together to create something truly unique for fans. Coming in at 10" tall, Darth Vader has ignited LED red lightsaber showing off a new deadly look with a modified helmet and armor that makes him even more menacing. Urban Aztec and Unruly Industries created something pretty incredible here, and it will easily stand out in any Star Wars or Darth Vader collection he is in. The Darth Vader Designer Collectible Bust by Unruly Industries is priced at $185 and set to release between March – May 2023. Pre-orders are already live and fans can find the Sith Lord right here.

"Search your feelings — you know this to be cool! Urban Aztec goes galactic in the Darth Vader Designer Vinyl Collectible Bust by artist Jesse Hernandez, blending imperial aesthetics to unleash a Force like never before. With a light-up feature in the red saber blade, you can balance out the darkness in his heart wherever Vader is displayed."

About the Artist:

"Jesse Hernandez (@UrbanAztec) is a visual artist born and raised in the San Francisco Bay area, most widely recognized for his street art murals, vinyl toys, and diverse Illustration work. His style is known as Urban Aztec, a combination of graffiti and ancient indigenous culture. Hernandez's artwork has been featured by Warner Bros., the San Jose Sharks, the Oakland Museum, Rockstar energy drink, Rolling Stone magazine, Fandango, Juxtapoz, Gears of War 4, X-Box, Playstation, Run the Jewels, Oakland Athletics, and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Hernandez has shown art in galleries and museums around the world. He has also painted murals in Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Amsterdam."