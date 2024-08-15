Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: amc, McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

Daryl Dixon Joins McFarlane Toys New The Walking Dead 5" Line

Return to the apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead with the help of McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new assortment of 5” figures

This new collection features figures that stand out at a unique 5" size, unlike the standard 6" in most toy lines.

Fans can pre-order now for $19.99 with a release set for September 2024, hoping for an updated head sculpt.

The Daryl Dixon figure includes 20 points of articulation and additional accessories like bookmarks and his crossbow.

Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, and is easily the embodiment of survival in The Walking Dead. He is an original character that AMC created and was not actually the hit Image Comics Walking Dead series. Initially introduced as a rough, lone wolf, Daryl quickly became a fan-favorite, which would even lead to his own solo series with Daryl Dixon after The Walking Dead ended its TV run. Daryl is now back as McFarlane Toys debuts the return of The Walking Dead to their action figure collection. This new line of figures comes in at 5" tall, and this version of Daryl will feature his angel wings stitched biker vest and signature crossbow.

There are a few questionable things about this line, beginning with why it's 5" and not the standard universal 6" scale figure. Every toy line McFarlane Toys releases is a random size besides 6", allowing it to always stand out, and not in a good way, for any collection. Secondly, Daryl Dixon is one of the main faces of TWD, and this head sculpt is wild and poorly captures the likeness of Norman Reedus. McFarlane Toys states that they use a 3D scan of the actor to get the likeness, but it's not there. Maybe an updated figure will be featured once it is released, so in the meantime, The Walking Dead fans can pre-order Daryl today for $19.99 with a September 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Debuts New The Walking Dead Line

"Daryl Dixon, the abrasive survivalist and fan-favorite character on AMC's The Walking Dead, makes his return after debuting in the first series and Daryl with Chopper deluxe boxed set. The figure's exact likeness was created using a full 3D scan of the actor himself, Norman Reedus!"

Product Features:

Daryl Dixon as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead™ with his angel wings stitched biker vest

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play

Includes Daryl's crossbow and The Walking Dead bookmarks

Collect all McFarlane Toys AMC'S The Walking Dead figures

