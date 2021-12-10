DC Comics Batman Who Laughs is Back with Beast Kingdom DAH

When DC Comics released Dark Nights: Metal, it was truly a work of art that introduced the Dark Multiverse and evil versions of Batman. One of the most significant characters that came out of the event was The Batman Who Laughs which is a darker version of Bruce Wayne, who becomes a Joker after the Joker's death in his world. After the events of Dark Nights: Metal, The Batman Who Laughs stayed in the DC Comics continuity and wreaked havoc throughout a variety of different books. Sadly, many writers didn't know how to handle the deadly character, but it all ended in a grand finale with Dark Nights: Death Metal which restarted the DC Comics world. Beast Kingdom has revealed that this version of the villains is back as they announce their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Packed with detail, articulation, and accessories, this is The Batman Who Laughs collectible that fans have been waiting for.

Standing at roughly 7.8 inches tall, The Batman Who Laughs will come with a variety of swappable parts including hands and two different head sculpts to choose from. He will also include articulated wings that can be removed and attached to his back, showcasing one of his appearances as seen in the DC Comics Death Metal Arc. He will also come with a scythe accessory and will have a real cloth suit that will make this Beast Kingdom release stand out compared to other figures of him. Set to release in Q3 2022, The Batman Who Laughs DAH figure will be found located here when pre-orders finally go live.

"DAH-063 Dark Nights: Death Metal The Batman Who Laughs – Amongst all the 'anti-hero', mutated characters in DC's multiverse, the 'Batman Who Laughs', which combines the manic craziness of the Joker with the brute force of Bruce Wayne's Batman is the most fascinating. Praised by fans for his unique personality and looks, the Death Metal character has become a legend in its own right and one that nightmares are made of!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' series of highly articulable action figures launches the 'DAH-063 Death Metal Batman Who Laughs' , a figure representing a character of fear and madness! Standing at 20cm in height and with over 26 points of articulation, the figure brings to life the crazed, wide mouthed face with 2 replaceable head sculpts. The Death Metal inspired clothing is represented in all its glory using real cloth for the suit. The signature wings and long handled sickle are also included for fans to enjoy. Recreate the magic from the comics by posing the DAH Batman Who Laughs from the many scenes that are now iconic. Orders yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

DAH designed slim figure, with around 26 points of articulation

Two (2) replaceable head sculpts (Regular, laughing)

A pair of detachable wings

A long handled sickle

Four (4) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, open, gripping, holding sickle)

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Suit made of real cloth

Product Measurements ： Approx. 20cm