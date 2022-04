DC Comics Blackest Night Superman Teased by McFarlane Toys 

With the arrival of Superman and Batman from the Green Lantern: Blackest Night, we could be seeing more figures from the story arc head our way. Most BAF wave consists of four figures, so that leaves two more as well and the BAF character on top of that. There are many options left, and we could get even more zombified DC Comics heroes, or Lantern powered heroes, release in the future. Some of my choices for the final two would be Nekron, Hal Jordan, Blue Lantern Flash, Larfleeze, and Atrocitus. Rumor is that Atrocitus is set as the BAF and if that is the case then you already have me on board for the whole wave. I would hope McFarlane Toys would at least tell collectors if they will be releasing the whole wave in their special 5-pack figure box set. Either way, I am looking forward to seeing the accessories of Superman and the other Blackest Night figures that are heading our way. Pre-orders are unknown at this time, but fans can find him and more right here