DC Comics Blackest Night Superman Teased by McFarlane Toys

Earlier this week, McFarlane Toys teased one of their newest DC Multiverse figure from an iconic Green Lantern story arc. The Blackest Night is back as heroes and villains have been resurrected from the power of the Black Lantern ring. We have already seen Batman rising up from the grave, and now it is time for Superman for his resurrection. The Man of Steel is back as a part of the Black Lantern army with a new decaying head sculpt with a Black Lantern suit. This marks the second Blackest Night figure to arrive, making me believe we could be seeing a new Build-A-Figure wave is on the way.

"How are you going to stop me?" – Superman from Blackest Night is COMING SOON! With the arrival of Superman and Batman from the Green Lantern: Blackest Night, we could be seeing more figures from the story arc head our way. Most BAF wave consists of four figures, so that leaves two more as well and the BAF character on top of that. There are many options left, and we could get even more zombified DC Comics heroes, or Lantern powered heroes, release in the future. Some of my choices for the final two would be Nekron, Hal Jordan, Blue Lantern Flash, Larfleeze, and Atrocitus. Rumor is that Atrocitus is set as the BAF and if that is the case then you already have me on board for the whole wave. I would hope McFarlane Toys would at least tell collectors if they will be releasing the whole wave in their special 5-pack figure box set. Either way, I am looking forward to seeing the accessories of Superman and the other Blackest Night figures that are heading our way. Pre-orders are unknown at this time, but fans can find him and more right here