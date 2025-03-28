Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Classic McFarlane Collector Edition Deadshot Revealed

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Deadshot is one of DC Comics' deadliest assassins, who first appeared in DC Comics inside Batman #59 in 1950. In that comic, he was just a tuxedo-wearing marksman thaw as attempting to replace the Dark Knight as Gotham's new crimefighter. Created by David Vern Reed, Bob Kane, and Lew Schwartz, he initially had a short-lived career before being reimagined in 1977 by Steve Englehart and Marshall Rogers. This updated version of Floyd Lawton donned his iconic red and white suit, equipped with wrist-mounted guns, making him a formidable assassin.

Deadshot has since become a fan-favorite villain and even a core member of the Suicide Squad. He is now the latest McFarlane Collector Edition figure to arrive in a DC Comic Classic design. Floyd will come with a variety of swappable hands and four interchangeable wrist cannons. With this impressive release, you can add a new villain to your Batman gallery or another iconic member to your Suicide Squad team. McFarlane Toys already has this bad boy up for pre-order, priced at $29.99, with an April 2025 release.

Deadshot (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition #35

"An expert marksman with a callous disregard for life, Deadshot worked as a professional hitman until he was imprisoned at Belle Reve Penitentiary, a notorious prison for super-powered criminals. The authorities then forced him to "volunteer" for the Suicide Squad, a team of expendable Super-Villains used for dangerous black-ops missions by the US Government. The lone-wolf sniper soon found himself leading a motley crew of unpredictable bad guys on a series of near-impossible missions."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play DEADSHOT™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 4 extra hands, 4 interchangeable wrist cannons with blast effects and smoke effects and figure display base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

