Star Wars General Obi-Wan Kenobi Reports for Duty with Sideshow

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest Star Wars mythos statue with General Obi-Wan Kenobi. The statue stands roughly 17.7" tall and shows off Obi-Wan Kenobi is his armored clone outfit. This outfit was originally showcased in the short-lived 2003 The Clone Wars cartoon. The design lived on in the newer series and is now a big part of the Star Wars legend of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The statue will also include an interchangeable Phase 1 Clone Trooper helmet too. Other features of this piece are a fabric wired cape, sculpted armor, and weathered detail to show off the battles he has been in. This is one statue that Star Wars and Obi-Wan fans will not want to miss out on.

The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi design is one of my favorites of the character. This statue solidified the greatness within the Clone Wars in a subtle statue that any fan can appreciate. It is nice that he includes the Clone trooper styled battle helmet as it was a big part of his outfit in that classic original cartoon and Sideshow perfected it. The Star Wars General Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. He is expected to release between July and September 2021, pre-orders are already live an can be found located here. Fans can also be on the look for the Darth Maul Star Wars Mythos Statue to expand their collection into the dark side of the force.

"It takes strength to resist the dark side. Only the weak embrace it." "Sideshow presents the General Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Mythos Statue, revisiting a fan-favorite Star Wars hero during a crucial period of his journey as a Jedi Master. As a collection, Sideshow's Mythos series are fine art collectibles that allow the collector to imagine what could have been, but maybe never was. Myths meant to be initiated by the eye and completed by the mind. The General Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Mythos Statue measures 17.7" tall, standing on the smoldering wreckage of a Confederacy B2 super battle droid dismembered by his blue lightsaber. The symbol of the Jedi Order is emblazoned on the general's left shoulder, marking him among the noble peacekeepers in the legendary galactic conflict known as the Clone Wars."

"The polystone General Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Mythos Statue features a sculpted Jedi tabard costume with a distressed brown fabric cape that includes wire in the hem for posing and styling. His sculpted Clone Wars armor includes a white chest plate, arm and leg guards, and pauldrons weathered from battle. Obi-Wan Kenobi™ also includes an alternate Phase 1 Clone Trooper helmet portrait, complimenting the Jedi general's armor for a unique additional display option in your collection. The statue features dynamic paint application that captures realistic shadow and forced lighting throughout the figure, bringing this stunning Star Wars collectible to life on your shelf."