Batman: The Animated Series Joker Figure Revealed by McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has unveiled Wave 2 of their Batman: The Animated Series Build-A-Figure line featuring Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime

Get ready for some chaos as the circus has blown The Joker right back into Gotham City, and he is ready to party. Coming to life from the beloved 90s cartoon Batman: The Animated Series comes yet another Build-A-Figure wave from DC Direct and McFarlane Toys. The Joker is ready for some fun with a brand new figure capturing his sinister appearance from the show. This version of the Clown Prince of Crime will be featured in his grey trench coat with a signature purple suit underneath and long-brimmed hat. A nice variety of swappable hands will be included, but no other accessories are features like gags, cards, or weapons. However, he will come with a piece for the Batman: The Animated Series Lock Up Build-A-Figure. Batman better watch out with this release, and the Animated Joker figure from DC Direct and McFarlane arrives in January 2024. He will be a Target Exclusive for $29.99, and be on the lookout for other figures in the wave with Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and more.

The Joker (Batman: The Animated Series Build-A)

"A homicidal artist and an agent of chaos, the Clown Prince of Crime is the embodiment of everything Batman fights against…and everything he fears."

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red-like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City!"

Product Features:

• Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

• THE JOKER™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

• THE JOKER™ accessories include 8 extra hands

• THE JOKER™ comes with the Lock-Up build-a figure arms

• Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

• Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

