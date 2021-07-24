Build Up Your Fallout Power Armor Collection With threezero

Threezero is back to help Wastelanders explore the world in style as they reveal new collectibles for Fallout. They continue to expand their growing Power Armor collection with two new additions to the line. Up first is the new T-45 Hod Rod Shark Armor pack to help enhance your collection. This is not an entire figure but add-on pieces that can attach to already releases Fallout Power Armor figures. For the design and detail that threezero puts into these Power Armor sets it's a lot cheaper to modify these figures rather than dropping +$700 each time.

To make things even better, threezero is releasing a Power Armor Station to show off your Fallout collection just like the game. Standing 27.5" tall, the station is recreated straight from the game series with weathering deco, moveable overhead bars, and even a background plat and rusted metal base. These 1/6th scale Fallout collectibles are perfect for any dedicated fan of the franchise and will bring some of your favorite suits to life. Pre-orders for both of these are live, with the Hod Rod Armor pieces coming in at $150 and the Station getting a $700 price tag and are located here.

"threezero's Fallout product line continues with the 1/6 scale T‐45 Hot Rod Shark Armor Pack! The olive green color base is complimented with red trims and the iconic, shark-styled eyes and mouth decals. Fallout – 1/6 T‐45 Hot Rod Shark Armor Pack does not include a collectible figure, and is intended as an add-on set of armor that is completely interchangeable with all previous threezero 1/6 Fallout figures. Pre-order price: 149 USD / 970 RMB / 1,160 HKD / 16,380 JPY."

"Upgrade your threezero 1/6 Fallout collection with the Power Armor Station! The iconic support frame stands an impressive 27.5" (70cm) tall, and is carefully-replicated with a heavily-weathered paint application, moveable overhead bars, chain and hook ladings, and accompanying wood-textured platform and background plate with a detailed metal-rust finish. Designed for use with all threezero 1/6 Fallout figures (sold separately). Pre-order price: 799 USD /5,160 RMB / 6,210 HKD / 87,820 JPY."

