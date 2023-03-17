DC Comics Dr. Fate Returns to McFarlane Toys for Injustice 2 Wave Kent Nelson is returning to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse for another new figure as fans enter the world of Injustice 2 once again

Dr. Fate has returned to McFarlane Toys once again as he joins the new DC Direct 7" Page Punchers Injustice 2 wave. So far, the way consists of four figures, with Batman and Green Arrow already in stores now. Supergirl was also recently revealed, and with the help of Dr. Fate's magic these two heroes will be unstoppable. This version of the hero added updated deco from his previous Injustice release and a design that will look good while taking down Brainiac. Dr. Fate features a new sculpt compared to his previous release and, sadly, will not come with any accessories. He will come with a display base and a figure exclusive DC Comics Injustice 2 comic. If you need a new member for your Justice League Dark collection then look no further as his magician comes in at $24.99. Pre-orders can be found right here, and be sure to snag up the rest of the wave with him.

Unleash Your Magic with McFarlane Toys Newest Dr. Fate

"Powerful sorcerer Kent Nelson wears the Helm of Fate and sees the fate of all mankind, for better or worse. He knows the world will end — either by Brainiac's hand, or in a war between Batman and Superman. Though the Helm compels Kent to preserve this grim fate for the sake of Order, Kent's humanity compels him to intervene on behalf of his heroic friends — and risk the unforeseeable consequences."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Included is an exclusive comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Dr. Fate includes base, collectible art card and an Injustice 2 comic

Dr. Fate is featured in his suit from the Injustice 2 comic series

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Direct Page Punchers