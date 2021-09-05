DC Comics Huntress is on the Hunt with Sideshow Collectibles

The Huntress returns to Gotham as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest DC Comics statue. Standing at 20" tall, Helena Bertinelli is back and is on the hunt with the devilish statue that is loaded with detail. The statue features a tailored cape with an included wire for collectors to pose her that they desire. DC Comics Huntress is posed with her bo staff over her shoulders as she shows off her tight fit bodysuit. Purple, white, and black colors really shine with her, and the craftmanship on this statue really adds this latex feel to the suit. Helena Bertinelli is ready to show Gotham her worth and will be an excellent statue for any DC Comic fans collection. The DC Comics Huntress Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. She is expected to release between June – August 2022, and pre-orders are already live with payment plans right here.

"Sideshow presents the Huntress Premium Format™ Figure, taking the fight to your lineup of DC Comics collectibles. The Huntress Premium Format Figure measures 20" tall and 17.25″ wide as Helena Bertinelli confidently strolls down to the seedy docks of Gotham, looking to bust a mafia racket. The rotting wood boards add to the dramatic atmosphere of the criminal underbelly of this notorious city, and the base is littered with the discarded weapons of her targets. With her bo staff draped casually over her shoulders, this master martial artist sets her sights on taking out anyone who stands in her path."

"The Huntress Premium Format Figure is a mixed media collectible with a tailored fabric cape with wire in the hem for posing, allowing you to craft a dynamic display as Helena gets the drop on Gotham's criminal underworld. Inspired by her appearance in DC Comics, her sculpted costume consists of a bodysuit, belt, gloves, and thigh-high boots in her signature purple and white color scheme with gold accents. Huntress' winged mask frames her face, and her portrait sports a relaxed raven-colored hairstyle. Pair the Huntress with the Black Canary Premium Format™ Figure by Sideshow, sold separately, to unite these iconic Birds of Prey teammates on your shelf. Kick the crime out of Gotham City and recruit the Huntress Premium Format Figure to your collection today!"