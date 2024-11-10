Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Hush Embraces the Joker with New McFarlane Toys Release

Return to the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new set of DC Comics figures inspired by the madness of the Joker

For the past few years, the Joker has taken the opportunity to get his hands on some DC Multiverse figures with McFarlane Toys. These figures are just variants of previous releases, with a little dash of Joker colors and chaos. All of these releases have been Target Exclusives, and now the Joker is at it again as he steps into the world of DC Comics Batman: Hush. Hush featured the twisted tale of Thomas "Tommy" Elliot, a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne, who created a complex plot to destroy Batman. Tommy would resent Bruce as time went on as he inherited wealth after his parents' deaths and even more hatred after learning his caped identity. Now Hush is back with a new purple and green deco with Joker getting the last laugh on his trench coat. Hush will get two colored machetes as well as a Joker-themed playing cards, an art card, a card display, and a base. DC Comics fans can get the Jokerized Hush figure for $24.99, and he is starting to arrive exclusively at Target Stores now.

Jokerized DC Comics Hush DC Multiverse – Target Exclusive

Tommy Elliot was a childhood friend of Wayne, who also grew up in wealth and privilege. However, Tommy soon became deeply jealous and resented Bruce once his parents were tragically killed. Eventually becoming a surgeon, Tommy's resentment for Bruce continued to fester and grow over the years. When The Riddler discovered that Bruce is really Batman, he approached Dr. Elliot with the secret. But, when the two realized they shared a hatred for Wayne, they joined forces. Wrapping his face in bandages to hide his identity, Elliot manipulated many of Batman's greatest Super-Villains in a grand conspiracy to defeat him-hence his chosen identity of "Hush."

Product Features:

Hush features "JOKERIZED" deco

Includes Jokerized accessories: Two daggars, 4 playing cards, collector card holder and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

