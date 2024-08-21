Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Joker Dragon Returns with New Glowing McFarlane Exclusive

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they unveil their latest Gold Label DC Comics figure

The Joker Dragon, a menacing creature from DC's Dark Nights: Metal, embodies chaos with a dragon's body and Joker's grin.

Controlled by the Batman Who Laughs, these dragons aid in the Dark Multiverse invasion but are ultimately defeated by Batman.

Figure features a bendable tail, movable jaw, clear base, and includes a collectible art card with figure photography and bio.

The Joker Dragon is a terrifying creature that was first introduced in a major DC Comics event, Dark Nights: Metal. The Dark Multiverse collides with our own, bringing nightmares and our worst fears to life, including this monster from that alternate reality. The Joker Dragon embodies chaos and features a dragon's body with the Joker's signature menacing grin. This DC Comics terror is under the control of the Batman Who Laughs, a nightmare version of Batman who has been infused with the Joker's insanity. McFarlane Toys is back with yet another Joker Dragon figure, as a new Amazon Exclusive Glow in the Dark variant is on the way. Enhance your Batman Who Laughs army with this mighty and terrifying creature that gets a display base, collectibles card, and card holder. Snag up this new glowing beauty for $29.99, only an Amazon with an October 2024 release date.

DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal Joker Dragon (Glow) Exclusive

"Nobody knows the exact origin of these beasts from the Dark Multiverse, but what is known is that they do the bidding of The Batman Who Laughs wherever they appear. During the invasion of Earth-0, the Bat-God known as Barbatos summons these great dragons to help his Dark Knights destroy the world, but they're ultimately defeated by Batman and his allies. These ghastly beasts are as deadly as they are horrifying, and a powerful addition to the army of darkness that threatens to engulf the entire DC Multiverse."

The Joker Dragon is featured with Glow in the Dark paint

Incredibly detailed 7" scale vehicle fits most 7" DC Multiverse figures

The Joker Dragon is based on its look in Dark Nights: Metal

Features a bendable tail, movable jaw and clear base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

