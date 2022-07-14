DC Comics Ocean Master Rules the Seven Seas with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase is in full effect, giving collectors a glimpse at new and upcoming products. It seems like today is all about the DC Multiverse line as a new DC Comics villain has arrived. Move over Aquaman, the newest ruler of Seven Seas, has arrived with his brother Orm, aka Ocean Master. Continue to build your Legion of Villains as Ocean Master is here and featuring his design from the DC Comics New 52 comic run. The Aquaman villain is loaded with impressive detail and will come with his trusty trident as well as a display base. McFarlane Toys did right by this character and Aquaman fans will be happy to add it to their collection later this year. Sadly, the DC Multiverse Ocean Master figure is set as a Target Exclusive and pre-orders are live right now here. Most of these figures are set for August 2022, but this is Target so I wouldn't be surprised if we see it next week in stores or a 2023 release.

"Orm is eternally jealous of his brother, known on the surface world as Aquaman, and has dedicated his life to not only taking his throne away from him—and thereby taking it for himself—but also destroying everything and everyone that he holds dear. Although they are related by blood, Orm has none of his brother's nobility or charity, and only exhibits ruthlessness and sadism. Although the nature of their brotherhood has changed over the decades, it seems that the two half-brothers are always destined to be at odds no matter how the universe shakes out. Ocean Master will never rest until his older brother is destroyed and the throne of Atlantis belongs to him."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Ocean Master is featured in his look from the New 52

Ocean Master includes a trident and a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

