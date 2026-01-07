Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Professor Pyg Arrives in Gotham with McFarlane Toys

New DC Collector Edition figures are here from McFarlane Toys that are bringing DC Comics classic heroes and villains to life

Article Summary Professor Pyg joins the DC Multiverse with a new McFarlane Toys collectible action figure release.

The figure is based on the villain’s original DC Comics appearance by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert.

Includes signature pig mask, soft goods apron, surgical tools, extra hands, and a character art card.

Features ultra articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing and collecting possibilities.

Your DC Comics collection is about to get a new dark entry as McFarlane Toys has revealed new DC Collector Edition figures. One of which brings a deadly Batman villain to life as Professor Pyg, real name Lazlo Valentin, is ready to play. First appearing in Batman #666 back in 2007, Professor Pyg was created by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. Once a former brilliant scientist, Valentin would become obsessed with the idea of "perfection," believing humanity must be reshaped to eliminate their flaws. He would then use some horrific surgical methods and mind control to transform victims into obedient, doll-like beings called Dollotrons.

Professor Pyg wears a grotesque pig mask and often speaks in theater nursery-rhyme-style dialogue, showing the further loss of his mental state. Professor Pyg is now ready to carve up your Batman collection with a new figure that features the villain in a soft good apron with a variety of killer tools. This figure will surely stand out as one of the more ruthless villains in your DC Multiverse collection, and he is already up for purchase right now for $34.99.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Professor Pyg (Batman)

"Driven insane by exposure to Doctor Dedalus' Spyral labyrinth, Lazlo Valentin became pig-mask-wearing Professor Pyg. Pyg's exploits consisted of kidnapping unfortunate Gotham City citizens and performing bizarre surgeries on them before adding doll-face masks that turned them into obedient minions called Dollotrons. A driven free spirit, Pyg frequently opens new "clinics." His latest foes have included the Teen Titans, Red Hood and the Outlaws, Nightwing, and Batman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Professor Pyg as featured in DC Comics.

Includes power drill, cleaver, 3 surgical tools, 2 extra hands, soft goods apron and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

