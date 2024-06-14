Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Rookie & Mister Bloom Get New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics 7” figures have arrived for Target’s Geek Out Summer

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack features DC Comics' Rookie and Mister Bloom.

Commissioner Gordon's high-tech Batman is detailed in 7" scale figure.

Exclusive pre-orders are available for $69.99, only at Target.

Figures come with multiple accessories, including an environmental base.

McFarlane Toys is back and continues to bring the Batman mythos to life with their growing DC Multiverse line. Coming out of Target's Summer Geek Out event, a new assortment of Gold Label figures has been revealed. One of which is a new 2-Pack featuring the villain Mister Bloom and Rookie, controlled by the one and only Commissioner Gordon. Commissioner James Gordon temporarily took on the mantle of Batman in the 2015 DC Comics storyline Batman: Superheavy, which kicked off during the "DC You" initiative.

Following the supposed death of Bruce Wayne, Gordon decides to fill the void and take the mantle of the Protector of Gotham. He does this with a high-tech mech suit designed by Powers International and runs the new Gotham City Batman Task Force. McFarlane brings this Dark Knight to life with precise detail with a swappable Gordon head and the villain Mister Bloom to take down and a rubble display base. The DC Comics Rookie and Mister Bloom 2-Pack is priced at $69.99, pre-orders are already live and exclusive to Target.

DC Comics Rookie & Mister Bloom 2-Pack Revealed by McFarlane

"ROOKIE – Gordon was invited to head up the Batman Task Force as the city's new Batman for a time. He got into shape and became the best Batman he could be, piloting a giant mechanical suit."

"MISTER BLOOM – Likened to a noxious weed, spreading his evil seeds across Gotham City, Mister Bloom was both a Super-Villain and a power broker. His seeds were deadly Man-Bat-based implants that granted superpowers to a new wave of criminals, such as Precious Precious, Gee Gee Heung, and Qi Tsu. Mister Bloom used those same implants to transform himself into a super-strong killer with sharp claws and the ability to stretch his body to an extraordinary lengths."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and MEGA figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

ROOKIE™ and MISTER BLOOM™ are based on their looks in DC™ COMICS and come with 2 figure bases, unmasked James Gordon head and environmental base

Includes 2 collectible art cards with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

