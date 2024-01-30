Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, justice society, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics The Rival Brings Speed to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as their newest Gold Label DC Comics figure featuring The Rival

Article Summary

The villain Speedster, Edward Clariss, is a part of the DC Multiverse series.

The Rival action figure is priced at $22.99 and set for an April 2024 release.

Action figure features ultra articulation, accessories, and a collectible art card.

There is always a "Reverse" to any Speedster, and for Jay Garrick in the Golden Age of DC Comics, that is The Rival. Before he became The Rival, this villain Speedster was known as Edward Clarris and made his DC Comics debut in Flash Comics #104 back in 1949. He was one of Jay Garrick's professors at Midwestern University and happened to recreate the same speed formula that turned Jay into The Flash. However, his goals were more selfish, turning him into a criminal, and now he has returned to McFarlane Toys for their growing DC Multiverse. Releasing as a Target Stores Exclusive, The Rival is racing on in with a new Gold label release as he prepares to take on Jay Garrick once again. Featuring a similar design to Jay, this Speedster comes with electric effects, swappable hands, bases, and a wicked head sculpt. DC Comics fans might want to collect the entire Justice Society to take down this villain, who is priced at $22.99. The Rival is set for a late April 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live on Target.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics The Rival

"EDWARD CLARISS was JAY GARRICK'S chemistry professor at MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY. Clariss somehow managed to replicate the hard water formula that gave Jay his super speed. For a brief time afterward, Clariss took the identity of "THE RIVAL," a sort of REVERSE-FLASH, hell-bent on destroying the Golden Age Flash. The formula eventually wore off, and Jay was able to subdue Rival. Some months later, Clariss's powers returned, and he broke out of prison. Jay gave chase, but Rival ran so fast he ran himself out of existence, lost to the SPEED FORCE."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 4 extra hands, 4 lightning effects and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

