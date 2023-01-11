DC Comics The Signal Joins Your Bat-Family McFarlane Collection McFarlane Toys dives in to the DC Multiverse once again as another member of The Batman Family arrives with The Signal

It is time for another member of the Batman Family to join your McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse collection. We have already seen classic Bat-Family members with Batgirl, Damien Wayne, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin. Well, Duke Thomas has arrived as The Signal is ready to help stop the corruption of Gotham. Unlike the other members of the family, The Signal actually has metahuman power, giving his a little more advantage than the rest. Duke's bright yellow suit perfectly captures here, and he will come with his two Kamas as accessories. A nice amount of detail is showcased with The Signal, and he will be a nice addition to any Batman or DC Comics fans collection. Hopefully, with the arrival of Duke, newer Bat-family characters will also arrive, like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown. Until then, DC Comics The Signal is priced at $19.99, is set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at other online retailers.

Duke Thomas aka The Signal Joins McFarlane Toys

"When Batman vanished for a time, Duke took up with a youth movement inspired to become Robin in his absence. This "We Are Robin" group was short-lived, but Duke made an impression on Batman once the hero returned to Gotham City. He made Duke his latest partner but promised him a different destiny than previous Robins. Making good on his promise, Batman gave Duke a new costume and code name, and Duke became known as the Signal. Unlike most of Batman's Gotham City allies, Duke has discovered he is a metahuman, with light-sensory powers in his eyes. Now he's uniquely positioned to defend his city in a way that's utterly unlike any other member of the Batman Family."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Duke Thomas is featured in The Signal costume

The Signal comes with 2 Kamas and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures