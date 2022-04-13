DC Essentials DCeased Figures Rise from the Grave with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is staying true to its word with the revival of DC Direct as even more collectibles are making a return. Back in 2019, DC Comics kicked off their first zombie storyline DCeased with Cyborg infecting the DC Universe with the Anti-Life virus. For anyone viewing anything on electronics, they become a blood-thirsty zombie, and an unlikely band of heroes rose to save the day. DC Direct introduced figures of iconic DC Comics zombified villains and heroes for their DC Essentials line. New figures were announced for the line in 2020, but ultimately were never created due to the fall of DC Direct. However, McFarlane Toys has revealed that those unreleased DCeased figures are back, and pre-orders are already live.

Four figures are on the way with two from the normal DCeased comic and two from the DCeases Unkillables mini-series. This will include Batgirl, Nightwing, Deathstroke, and Red Hood. Each zombified figure features bloody, deadly zombie sculpts, and even some missing "parts." Whether you need these to finish your DCeased line or need a DC Comics army of the dead, then these are for you. Each figure is priced at $29.99, with a June 2022 release date, and all four can be found here for pre-order.

Unkillables Deathstroke – DC ESSENTIALS is a line of 7″ action figures based on DC characters with universal appeal, accessible to both longtime collectors and those just starting out, which delivers authentic detail from a company with two decades' experience creating high-quality action figures. Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombie like creatures.

Unkillables Red Hood – DC ESSENTIALS is a line of 7″ action figures based on DC characters with universal appeal, accessible to both longtime collectors and those just starting out, which delivers authentic detail from a company with two decades' experience creating high-quality action figures. Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombie like creatures.

DCeased Batgirl – DC ESSENTIALS is a line of 7″ action figures based on DC characters with universal appeal, accessible to both longtime collectors and those just starting out, which delivers authentic detail from a company with two decades' experience creating high-quality action figures. Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombie like creatures.

DCeased Nightwing – DC ESSENTIALS is a line of 7″ action figures based on DC characters with universal appeal, accessible to both longtime collectors and those just starting out, which delivers authentic detail from a company with two decades' experience creating high-quality action figures. Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombie like creatures.

