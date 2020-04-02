"Dead by Daylight" The Hillbilly Haunts Your Shelves from Gecco

Horror gamers will be delighted to see that Gecco has unveiled another statue for their Dead by Deadlight series. If you are unaware of this series, it showcases a group of survivors who have to escape an area while another player is a killer. The series has created a nice variety of original slashers fro this game and Gecco has taken notice. They have teased a couple of these designs in the past and they are finally upon us as The Hillbilly is on the hunt. This 1/6th scale figure is highly detailed with his stretched skin and bloody body parts. They went into a lot of depth with the skin textures and the face details which only makes this statue more terrifying.

The Dead by Daylight The Hillibilly Statue from Gecco is priced at $359.99. He is set to be released between September and October and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. This is a great piece for Dead by Daylight fans or fans of the horror genre and will make any collection deadly.

Dead by Daylight – The Hillbilly 1/6 Scale Statue

The characters from the asymmetrical multiplayer (One Killer vs Four Survivors) horror game "Dead by Daylight" are recreated as 1/6 scale premium statues.

The high-mobility Killer "Hillbilly" puts Survivors into critical condition with a single blow of his chainsaw and is the third release in this series.

The silhouette of the unnaturally swollen head and hideously twisted spine, inspires feelings of fear, is perfectly captured here.

The infected skin sores are carefully sculpted to highlight the weirdness of the character.

The haunting dead eyes under the ugly tortured face feature light-up LEDs glowing white in the darkness. And just like in the game the areas he stares at are lighted in red, the LED on this statue can be switched to red to create the same atmosphere.

Blood stains and dirt are vividly painted on the detailed texture of the shirt and jeans, creating another powerful highlight.

The chainsaw making fearful loud noises in game, is precisely sculpted digitally: meanwhile, the brutal hammer is sculpted by hand emphasizes the brutality of the character.

The base is made in the image of the "Coldwind Farm," his hunting ground with broken pallets scattered around his feet.