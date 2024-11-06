Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: asmus toys, evil dead

Deadeye Ash Williams Rises with Asmus Toys New Evil Dead Figure

Return to the events of Evil Dead 2 as Asmus Toys has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure with Deadite Ash

Deadite Ash stands 12.4” tall, with 32 articulation points, capturing his menacing presence.

Figure includes accessories like an axe, swapable hands, and Necronomicon pages.

Pre-order Deadite Ash from Evil Dead II now for its March 2025 release at $210.

Return to the events of Evil Dead II with Asmus Toys as they open the Necronomicon with a new 1/6 scale figure. Ash Williams is back, embracing the darkness and becoming a Deadite after his encounter with the cursed Necronomicon Ex-Mortis in the secluded cabin. The dark force continues to hunt Ash and a new group of occupants, leading to Ash ending up partially possessed. This turns him into a Deadite with a menacing demeanor and monstrous appearance as he tries to kill the other cabin members. Ash would manage to fight off the possession in Evil Dead II, but it would leave him traumatized and forever linked to the dark forces he would battle.

Asmus Toys is now bringing this warped and demonic version of Ash Willaims to life with a new Deadite figure that stands 12.4" tall and has 32 points of articulation. He will come with a variety of swappable hands, including his pretty rude severed hand, as well as an axe, an extra ahead, and even pages from the Necronomicon. The Evil Dead II Deadeye Ash is priced at $210. He is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live. Groovy.

Evil Dead 2 – Deadite Ash 1/6 Scale Figure

"The Evil Dead II Deadite Ash Sixth Scale Figure features authentic and detailed fully realistic likeness from the feature film EVIL DEAD II directed by Sam Raimi in 1987. From the scene when Ash was temporarily possessed by the evil and became Deadite."

Interchangeable Parts:

One pair of relaxed posture hand

One pair of weapon grip hand

One pair of fist

One wrapped up wounded right hand

One pointy left hand

One pair of boots

Special features on Clothing:

One pair of long sleeved blue shirt

One pair of long brown work pants

One black belt

Special features in weapons:

One axe

Loose pages of Necronomicon

Special Accessories:

One Asmus Toys figure stand

One possessed hand in middle finger

One necklace

