Deadpool Joins the X-Men with New Limited Diamond Select Statue

It looks like Diamond Select Toys has revealed a brand new limited edition statue with some more love for Deadpool. It looks like the Marvel Gallery Taco Truck Deadpool PVC Statue is making a return but with a new X-Men twist. This updated statue is a variant Deadpool piece as he wears the blue and yellow color is his X-Men suit as seen in Marvel Comics. The Merc with a Month comes in at 10″ tall, and he is displayed with a destroyed taco truck and wearing some nice pink bunny slippers. Marvel fans will really appreciate this statue and make things more interesting as he will be limited to only 1,200 pieces. Like most Marvel Select PVC statues, Deadpool comes in at $50, and he is set to release in August 2022.

Pre-orders are already live for the Marvel Gallery Deadpool (Taco Truck) PX Previews Exclusive Figure right here. Be sure to also check in with your Local Comic Book Store as well to reserve one of these statues in-store to save on those shipping fees. Be sure to check out all of the other recently announced Diamond Select Toys statues right here to find one that suits your growing collection.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Deadpool returns to the Marvel Gallery line in style! Unfortunately, his ride got trashed along the way, and Deadpool is posed atop a destroyed taco truck base, sporting bunny slippers and wielding twin finger guns with the safeties off! This all-new sculpt spotlighting the softer side of Deadpool stands approximately 10 inches tall and is made of high-quality PVC with collectible-quality paint applications, and this Showcase-exclusive variant depicts him in his blue-and-yellow X-Men colors! Packaged in a full-color window box, it's limited to only 1200 pieces. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Cortes Studios!"