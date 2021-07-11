Demon Slayer Corps. The Flame Hashira is Back With Good Smile

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train has taken the world by storm by toppling many box office records. This is the first Demon Slayer film as well as a continuation of the ongoing story from the hit television anime series. Good Smile Company is one of the only companies pushing to some incredible collectibles for the series with their highly detailed and articulated Nendoroid figures. Many of these figures sell out or their pre-order limit runs out but do not freight as Good Smile Company has announced the re-released of the Flame Hashira has returned. Kyojuro Rengoku is back and ready to showcase his fire breathing technique once again into your growing Demon Slayer collection.

Kyojuro is loaded with eye popping colors as well as three face plates that will allow collectors to display him with smiling, standard, and eating expressions. As for accessories, the Demon Slayer will come with a bento Box, Flame Effect, and a sword that can be sheathed. For fans of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train, this is the perfect collectible for you and the perfect time if you missed the previous release. The Flame Hashira is priced at $59.99, set to releases in July 2022, and pre-orders are located here. Pre-orders will stay open until August 18, 2021, this time, so be sure o get him from his second batch.

"The Flame Hashira. One with a spirit that burns hotter and prouder than any other. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of the Flame Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kyojuro Rengoku! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a smiling expression and an eating expression. He comes with a Flame Breathing effect part as well as a bento box. Be sure to pair the bento box with his eating expression to recreate a popular scene from the series! Be sure to add him to your collection!"