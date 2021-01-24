Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue

XM Studios is diving into the past of DC Comics as they announce their newest DC Comics statue. Superman is back from the dead and wearing his iconic black and silver recovery suit. Standing roughly 20" tall, Superman is breaking out of his Kryptonian Regeneration Matrix. The statue will feature two different head sculpts, allowing collectors to display him between long hair and bearded or clean shaved. The hand-painted and hand-crafted statue captures great detail throughout the design bringing this legend to life.

From Superman's design to the detail onto Matrix, this is one amazing statue that can please any Superman fan. Both head sculpts are very well done, and collectors can never beat customizable options for their collectibles. This DC Comics statue will be made to order, so get your orders in to get it at retail before it vanishes. The Superman Recovery Suit DC Comics Statue from XM Studios will be priced at $599. Superman is set to come back from the dead at the end of 2021, and fans will be able to find pre-orders here as well as here soon. Do not forget to check out some of the other DC Comics statues also coming soon, like Bizarro, Sinestro, and Reverse Flash.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Recovery Suit Superman! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish. Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

"Superman – "Though his powers make him god-like next to his human compatriots, Superman's story is not one of greed or conquest. Instead, he strives to represent the inherent goodness of the human spirit, and the capacity of every living thing to do right by their neighbors."

Recovery Suit Superman – Rebirth Premium Collectibles statue features:

Superman breaks away from the Kryptonian Regeneration Matrix in his recovery suit, back in full health and ready to take on the world.

2 Headsculpts: 1 bearded with long black hair, 1 clean shaven with Superman's iconic kiss-curl

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high-quality finish

ES: MTO (MAX 599)