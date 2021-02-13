Demon Slayer Sabito and Makomo Coming Soon To Good Smile

Good Smile Company's WonHobby 32 continues as they unveil new collectibles for hit anime series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This hit anime series has come back into the spotlight as it finally hit Netflix only to gain more popularity from the wine range that Netflix can reach. The amazing series follows Tanjiro as he joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a way to cure his sister Nezuko. Nezuko is the sole survivor from his family who was brutally slain by a vicious demon turning her into the thing he now plans on hunting. To find a cure, Tanjiro constantly trained under master Sakonji Urokodaki so he could finally be worthy enough to be accepted into the Demon Slayer Corps. One of his brutal tasks was cutting a massive boulder with his sword, which seemed to be nearly impossible, only to be helped by two of his previous students. That is right, Sabito and Makomo have been announced as some of the newest Nendoroid figures coming soon from Good Smile Company.

These characters only make a debut at the beginning of the series, but they leave a meaningful effect. Sabito and Makomo help get our main protagonist to where he needs to go pushing the story forward. We only get one simple image of these two figures, but they are packed with detail and color. Both pups are wearing their masks, and it does as Sabito will come with his sword. These Demon Slayer figures will be the perfect companion piece for the already released Tanjiro Nendoroid figure. Good Smile Company will unveil more details about both of these figures later on and fans will be able to find them here. Make sure you check out some of the other Demon Slayer collectibles also available from GSC to finish off your collection.