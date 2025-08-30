Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, Gargoyles, iron studios

Demona Seeks Revenge with New Disney's Gargoyles 1/10 Statue

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Demona from Gargoyles

Article Summary Demona from Disney’s Gargoyles gets an 11.4” Art Scale 1/10 collectible statue by Iron Studios.

The figure features Demona’s iconic look and transforming stone effect, highlighting her curse.

Priced at $299.99, the statue is now available for pre-order with a release set for June 2026.

Iron Studios is known for detailed figures, using original references from films, series, and comics.

Demona, from Disney's animated series Gargoyles (1994), is a complex and bitter antagonist. She was originally one of Clan Goliath's bravest defenders in medieval Scotland. But after being betrayed by the humans and the massacre of her clan, she became filled with hatred. Immortal and fueled by rage, Demona morphs into a vengeful force across centuries. In modern-day New York, she reunites with Goliath and her old clan after their curse is lifted, but hatred has consumed her, making her allies the enemy. Demona is now coming to life with a new 1/10 Disney statue from Iron Studios.

Standing 11.4" tall, Iron Studios captures the sinister beauty of Demona with an impressive Gargoyles statue that features her turning into stone. Her top half is brightly colored with signature red hair, crown, and torn cloths, which her lower half takes on her stone curse. Iron Studios has done a remarkable job bringing her to life, and it follows the 1/10 Art Scale Goliath statue. Hopefully, more members of the Manhattan Clan come to life in the future, as they would look amazing being perched above any Gargoyles collection. Pre-orders for Demona are already live at $299.99 on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release.

Demona – Disney's Gargoyles – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

