Diamond Select Reveals Disney's Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Bust

Some brand new statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys including a new Legends in 3D Disney statue with Maleficent

This 11" statue features Maleficent with her horns, green skin, and bird companion Diablo on a thorn-entangled pedestal.

Limited to 1,000 pieces, the bust is priced at $200 and slated for a Q1 2025 release, with pre-orders already live.

Designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Michelle Riley, the bust comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Maleficent is an iconic Disney villain who first bewitched audiences back in 1959 with Disney's animated film Sleeping Beauty. This dark fairy, voiced by Eleanor Audley, is infamous for cursing Princess Aurora to fall into a death-like sleep on her sixteenth birthday. This petty witch did this horrible act all because she wasn't invited to her christening. She has entered many stores over the years, from live-action redemption arcs to trying to obtain the power of Kingdom Hearts. She is a truly iconic Disney Villain and now Diamond Select Toys is bringing her to life with a brand new Legends in 3D statue.

Coming in at 11" tall, Maleficent is depicted with her towering horns, green skin, and the iconic bird companion Diablo. Her sinister elegance and commanding presence are faithfully captured here with some impressive details, and she is even featured on top of a pedestal that shows off a thorn-entangled castle. Disney's beloved villain will be able to bring home the sinister beauty of Maleficent's home for $200, and she is set for a Q1 2025 release. She will be limited to only 1,000 pieces, and pre-orders are already live online through Diamond Select or reserve one from your Local Comic Book Store.

Disney's Sleeping Beauty – Maleficent Legends in 3D Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Her name means evil! The antagonist of Walt Disney's 1959 animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent is one of Disney's most legendary villains, and now she's a Legend in 3-D! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this ½ scale bust features the dark fairy atop a thorn-entangled castle base, with her raven Diablo perched on her shoulder. It is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Michelle Riley!"

