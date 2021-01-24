New Marvel Diamond Select Statues Include The Lizard and More

Diamond Select Toys is back at it as they announce some great new Marvel statues. Starting us off first is a new Wolverine statue that is part of the newly unveil Vs. line. We can imagine we will see more X-Men and X-Villain join the line allowing Marvel Comics fans to display some amazing dioramas. The statue will stand 10 inches tall and have Wolverine in his classic yellow and blue some as he stands on a rubble base. The Marvel Gallery statue will be priced at $49.99, and pre-orders for him are already live and located here. Following not far behind is one of the most dangerous assassins in the galaxy: Gamora. This Guardians of the Galaxy member gets animated with a new Skottie Young design statue. This 5-inch statue captures this deadly assassin in a new light, and she will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Gamora will be priced at $49.99, released in June 2021, and pre-orders can be found located here.

The last statue that Diamond Select Toys unveils another one in their spectacular Marvel Premier series. Spider-Man better watch out as Dr. Curt Connors alter-ego has been unleashed and The Lizard has returned. Standing 12 inches tall, the Lizard is displayed on a sewer gate as the monster shows off his deadly appearance. From the sculpt to the color, Spider-Man fans will not want to miss out on this amazing statue and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. The Lizard Marvel Premier Collection from Diamond Select Toys will be priced at $200. Spider-Man will be hunted once again in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Make sure you check out some of the other amazing statues coming soon from Diamond Select like Captain Rex, Deadpool, and Miles Morales busts.

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION LIZARD STATUE – Death to humankind! Spider-Man's cold-blooded foe The Lizard crouches on top of a sewer grate in this 1/7 scale, approximately 12-inch statue! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, Dr. Curt Connors is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021. SRP: $200.00."

"MARVEL GALLERY VS WOLVERINE PVC STATUE – The Marvel Gallery line is the best there is at what it does, and this diorama of Wolverine is proof! Part of the new VS. line of Gallery Dioramas, this approximately 10-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021. SRP: $49.99.

"MARVEL ANIMATED GAMORA STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The deadliest woman in the Galaxy is now the cutest! With two on here hips, this approximately 5-inch resin statue is based on the variant cover artwork of Skottie Young and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021. SRP: $49.99."